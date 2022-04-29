2022 April 29 10:59

Information on Korsakov seaport updated in RF Register of Seaports

Amendments relate to the number of berths and length of waterfront

By the order of Rosmorrechflot No. ZD-420-r dated September 16, 2021 the information on the seaport of Korsakov in the Register of Seaports of the Russian Federation has been amended, according to Rosmorport.

The adjustments involve clarifying the number of berths located in Nabil Bay (Nabil Sea Terminal), the total number of which was reduced to two, as well as including the information about two berths located in Baikal Bay (Moskalvo Sea Terminal) in the register. All these berths had been located within the territory of the seaport of Moskalvo. In order to implement a comprehensive plan of measures to change the boundaries of the territories of Russian seaports, aimed at improving the efficiency of Russian seaports and their management by including the boundaries of the territory of inactive seaports, as well as ports with adjacent territory borders into the boundaries of the territory of other seaports, the territory of the seaport of Moskalvo was included in the boundaries of the territory of the seaport of Korsakov.

Due to the change in the number of berths in the seaport of Korsakov, their total number, according to the register, being 30 units now, the total length of the berthing wall of all berths in the seaport has also been adjusted and now has a length of more than 3.4 km.

The order of Rosmorrechflot, in connection with the changes made in the structure of the berthing facilities of the seaport, has also clarified the indicators of the seaport capacity for handling dry cargo and the area of covered warehouses in the seaport of Korsakov.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Sakhalin branch has 22 berths in the seaport of Korsakov. Out of the total number of berths of the branch, 12 berths have been leased to operators of marine terminals in accordance with the established procedure. In 2021, more than 1.6 million tons of cargo were handled at the leased berths of the Sakhalin branch in the seaport, which is 94.4 % of the total volume of cargo transshipment in the seaport of Korsakov.