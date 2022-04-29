2022 April 29 15:31

ABP cuts its carbon footprint further with two electric cranes at the Port of Ipswich

Electric cranes are configured to optimise efficiencies and further reduce energy consumption at Port of Ipswich



Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, will further reduce carbon emissions, as two of the very first fully mains-electric powered hydraulic cranes arrive at the Port of Ipswich. These cranes are amongst the first of their kind in the UK and are the latest in a series of bold investments in sustainable measures from ABP, which have contributed to a 36% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions since 2014.



The cranes, Mantsinen model 95ER, have been configured around specific workings of the operations at the Port of Ipswich to optimise efficiencies and further reduce energy consumption. It is estimated that these two electric cranes will save up to 5,275 tonnes of CO2 over their lifetime. To provide perspective, one tonne of CO2 is equivalent to driving a car once around the world (circa 23,000 miles).



ABP has partnered with provider, Cooper Specialised Handling in this pioneering agreement to invest in these multi-million-pound, state of the art cranes that can be powered by the solar energy generated at the Port itself. The Port of Ipswich already has ~4,000 solar rooftop solar arrays and has invested in an onsite sub-station to future- proof sustainable portside operations, that can accommodate up to four electric powered cranes. The port has also invested in electric vans to minimise the impact of port operations on the environment.



The two cranes will be able to manage a range of material received in the East Anglian Port, which handles over 2 million tonnes of cargo each year and is the UK’s leading grain export port. Not only will this initiative improve ABP’s green credentials, reducing the port’s CO2 emissions and decreasing energy consumption by up to 40% but will also allow for quieter operations and improved air quality.



Paul Ager, Divisional Port Manager said:



“ABP is really committed to reducing the Greenhouse Gas emissions arising from port activity. This £4 million investment at the port is the latest development in ABP’s carbon reduction goals tailored to its operations.



The transition to electric machines will not only improve ABP’s cargo handling service to its customers but will also feed into ABP’s wider policy to reduce CO2 emissions all the way down to zero”.