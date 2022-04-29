2022 April 29 09:03

MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward changes on Apr 29

Global bunker prices may rise today

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on April 28:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 733.77 (+12.97)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 932.02 (+6.31)

MGO - USD/MT – 1249.17 (+29.46)



As of Apr.28, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $29 (plus $41 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $137 (plus $134 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $87 (plus $91 the day before), in Houston by plus $110 (plus $108 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam- the overcharge level declined by 12 points on April 28.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Apr. 28 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $82 (plus $80 the day before), in Singapore by plus $42 (plus $40 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $57 (no changes), in Houston - plus $67 (plus $72 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by 5 points on April 28.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in two out of four selected ports on Apr.28: in Rotterdam – by plus $76 (plus $105 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $68 (plus $105 the day before). This fuel grade became undervalued in Singapore by minus $2 (plus $21 the day before), in Houston - by minus $93 (minus $52 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah (the overcharge level decreased by 37 points) and Houston (the undercharge level increased by 41 points).



We expect global bunker prices may rise today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 10-15 USD/MT, and VLSFO may rise by 15-20 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 20-30 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com