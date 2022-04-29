  • Home
  • ABB to power two new Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessels with Azipod® electric propulsion
  • 2022 April 29 10:07

    ABB to power two new Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessels with Azipod® electric propulsion

    ABB has secured an order with Chantiers de l’Atlantique for Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to supply the electric propulsion systems and remote support for the luxury cruise operator’s two forthcoming mega-yachts. The ships are the second and third in a series that began with Ritz-Carlton Evrima, to start operations later this year, also featuring ABB technologies on board.

    With a capacity of 456 passengers, the two yachts will be larger than the 298-passenger Evrima while maintaining the exclusivity and personalized service that differentiate Ritz-Carlton. Both vessels will be built by the French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique, with the first due for delivery in 2024 and the second in 2025.

    Key to meeting the efficiency, safety and passenger comfort demands of the 46,750-gross ton newbuild vessels will be the two ABB Azipod® propulsion units, with the combined propulsion power exceeding that of the Evrima by 4.4 megawatts. In addition to Azipod® propulsion’s ability to cut fuel consumption by up to 20 percent when compared with a traditional shaftline setup, it enables precise, efficient maneuvering with low vibrations and minimal noise for optimal onboard comfort.

    As part of the scope, ABB will also supply the remote control system for maneuvering the Azipod® units from the bridge. Smooth running, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance will be supported through the inclusion of the ABB Ability™ Remote Diagnostics System in the vessels.
     
    ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

    ABB’s Process Automation business is a leader in automation, electrification and digitalization for the process and hybrid industries. We serve our customers with a broad portfolio of products, systems, and end-to-end solutions, including our # 1 distributed control system, software, and lifecycle services, industry-specific products as well as measurement and analytics, marine and turbocharging offerings. As the global #2 in the market, we build on our deep domain expertise, diverse team and global footprint, and are dedicated to helping our customers increase competitiveness, improve their return on investment and run safe, smart, and sustainable operations.

  RSS

