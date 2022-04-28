2022 April 28 16:56

DEME Offshore’s integrated solution ensures progress at Kaskasi offshore wind farm

DEME Offshore is making progress at RWE’s Kaskasi offshore wind farm, with 22 monopiles already installed, according to the company's release. A substantial part of the scope is in DEME’s hands, including the majority of the 39 monopiles and all the transition pieces, turbines and inter-array cables.

Works started with the successful installation of the substation foundation, followed by the installation of the substation itself utilising the DP2 heavy lift vessel ‘Gulliver’, operated by DEME’s joint venture company Scaldis.

​DEME Offshore immediately took action when RWE reached out and mobilised its DP2 offshore installation vessel ‘Neptune’ in combination with the ‘Blue Tern’ from Fred Olsen for the monopile installation. DEME Offshore is managing these tandem transport and installation operations and is providing all the seafastening, handling and hammering equipment.

One of DEME’s renowned turbine installation vessels, ‘Sea Challenger’, has been lined up for installing the transition pieces and subsequent WTG installation, the latter under a direct charter with Siemens Gamesa. DEME developed a smart technical solution which allows a fast change of installation modus in between the transition piece and WTG installation.

DEME’s XXL cable installation vessel ‘Living Stone’ will lay and bury all 42 inter-array cables and perform associated works.



