  • Home
  • News
  • South Carolina Ports commissions Hamburg Port Consulting to assess the capacity expansion of the Inland Port Greer
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 28 16:53

    South Carolina Ports commissions Hamburg Port Consulting to assess the capacity expansion of the Inland Port Greer

    South Carolina Ports has commissioned Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC) to assess the capacity expansion of the Inland Port Greer, one of its intermodal rail terminals located in the Northern part of the state, according to the Port of Hamburg's release. The assessment was used to validate HPC's original capacity and review options for expanding total capacity, ensuring the rail-served inland port can handle growing cargo volumes for customers.

    SC Ports operates multiple cargo facilities in South Carolina, among them the seaport in Charleston and its inland port in Greer, which extends the Port of Charleston's reach 212 miles inland via a rail link that enables the smooth movement of goods for customers.

    Extending the range of the seaport's economic influence has been a driving factor for the development and construction of SC Ports' inland port in Greer. In light of the growing container volumes handled at Inland Port Greer, SC Ports commissioned HPC to develop a capacity improvement plan for the terminal with the aim of evaluating the potential for expansion as a timely response to future volume developments.

    After providing a development plan for the facility a few years ago, HPC has now prepared an update, taking into consideration the impacts of ongoing supply chain disruptions in North America and the need for more capacity to handle customers' growing supply chain needs. Amongst others, the layout concept and equipment procurement plan for long-term expansion have been generally validated within the framework of a sensitivity analysis. HPC has analysed the influencing factors under different dwell time scenarios to map the supply chain resilience. As a result, some adjustment measures have been suggested, making the facility capable of handling up to 300,000 rail units.

    Thanks to the HPC-internal's "Intermodal Planning Model", all traffic and volume flows on the terminal can be mapped and assessed.

    HPC has extensive intermodal and rail terminal planning expertise. The consulting firm for ports, terminals and hinterland connections has already implemented more than 130 intermodal projects worldwide, of which 60 have been in North America.

Другие новости по темам: South Carolina Ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 28

18:36 Green electricity significantly reduces Metrans carbon emissions
18:22 Diesel exports from the Port of Primorsk to plunge 30% in May - Bloomberg
18:06 Fincantieri delivers second corvette for Qatar
17:47 Four new icebreakers needed to ensure year-round IWW navigation on Caspian-Azov route
17:43 USA accounted for almost 50% of seaborne LNG imports into Europe in the first quarter of 2022 - Banchero Costa
17:26 DP World holds a ceremony for the first phase of Jafza Logistics Park
17:13 Merger of the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge creates Europe's largest export port
17:03 Port of Cork Company and Cruise Ireland welcome the return to cruises
16:56 DEME Offshore’s integrated solution ensures progress at Kaskasi offshore wind farm
16:53 South Carolina Ports commissions Hamburg Port Consulting to assess the capacity expansion of the Inland Port Greer
16:50 Kia signs a seven-year Global Partnership deal with The Ocean Cleanup
16:31 Giant Mantsinen 300M arrives at the Port of Immingham
15:45 New owner of Pella Sietas Werft to convert shipyard for construction of sport boats
15:30 ABS supports McAllister’s decarbonization with greenhouse gas inventory and sustainability reporting
14:51 Shippers start establishing their own container lines amid further growth of freight rates
14:24 RUSCON organized bulk cargo dispatch from Novorossiysk to Turkey
14:02 Valenciaport expects freight rates to normalise over the course of the year
13:36 NYK to build its third LPG dual-fuel very large LPG / NH3 carrier
13:12 Valaris announces sale of jackups VALARIS 113 and 114
12:44 Silversea reveals details of Silver Nova’s asymmetrical design
12:28 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG сarrier
11:56 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launches 15th Valdai 45R hydrofoil
11:18 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 17, 2022
10:25 Crude oil market sees moderate decrease of prices
10:09 OOCL launches A3 Express Loop between China and Australia
09:52 Fishery Shipowners Association supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
09:41 NYK launches “NYK Green Earth” and expands “Sail Green” brand
09:13 Act now for safe fishing, IMO Secretary-General urges states
08:48 MABUX: Upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Apr 28

2022 April 27

18:37 Ship design concept from Ulstein can solve the zero emission challenge
18:07 Advanced evacuation system to be installed onboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s next Prima-class of ships
17:36 MOL teams up with Plug Power to build one of Europe’s largest-capacity green hydrogen production facilities at MOL’s Danube Refinery in Hungary
17:15 Yang Ming receives one more 11,000 TEU ship
16:45 Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks
16:20 Hapag-Lloyd updates Baltic Express service
16:06 Icebreaker assistance season ends in Great Port St. Petersburg on April 28
15:53 Gasum obtains LNG distribution license in Belgium
15:32 Maersk registers 33% growth in exports out of the Pakistan in the first quarter of 2022
14:50 Another stage of Akkuyu NPP onshore facilities construction completed
14:03 Wärtsilä launches new medium-speed marine engine
13:44 Tallink Grupp sells cargo vessel Sea Wind and reorganises cargo vessel operations on Muuga-Vuosaari and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes
13:26 Keppel Corporation signs definitive agreements in connection with proposed combination of Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine
13:01 Oboronlogistics reports 30-pct increase in traffic volumes on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk ferry line
11:56 duisport Group container turnover up up by 2 percent to around 4.3 million TEU in the 2021 financial year
11:00 Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches second non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395
10:37 Marine Recruiting Agency LLC announces launching of navigation course
10:15 Georgia Ports Authority orders a fleet of 22 Konecranes container cranes
10:02 Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices
09:45 Ocean Network Express expects the reefer yard situation in Shanghai to start getting better
09:28 Navigation season starts in Ob-Irtysh Basin
09:04 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Apr 27

2022 April 26

18:00 First RITM-200 reactor for Yakutia, serial icebreaker of Project 22220, went through hydrotest
17:36 Erik Thun announces the launching of the multi-purpose dry cargo vessel
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd to equip its entire container fleet with real-time tracking devices
16:20 Chevron Marine Lubricants successfully completes testing of new marine cylinder oil meeting MAN ES’ Category II requirements
15:54 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches new digital service
15:30 The Mediterranean's first offshore wind farm opening ceremony took place in YILPORT Taranto
14:36 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered commercial cargo from Novorossiysk to Tartus
14:32 A.P. Møller - Mærsk issues trading update for Q1 2022 and 2022 full year guidance adjustment
14:02 DP World announces the completion of the first industrial building at SC Gateway Logistics Park