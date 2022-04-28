2022 April 28 17:26

DP World holds a ceremony for the first phase of Jafza Logistics Park

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), DP World’s leading trade and logistics hub, held a ceremony for the first phase of its new Jafza Logistics Park, which is scheduled for completion in 2023, according to the company's release.

The purpose-built trading and logistics development will accommodate the growing number of warehousing, processing and logistics activities carried out in Dubai.

The ceremony was attended by Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World UAE & Jafza, as well as the company’s leadership team.

Jafza Logistics Park will reinforce the success of the logistics cluster in Jafza, which has already grown by 14% since 2016. The project covers a total leasable area of over 46,000 square meters, of which 87% will be allocated to warehousing. The remaining space is dedicated to office facilities.

Currently, Jafza’s logistics cluster is home to over 460 companies from 30 countries, almost all international logistics providers which already operate from the free zone. Jafza Logistics Park will support their growth aspirations and attract new players seeking to establish themselves in the market. The smallest unit will be just under 2,900 square meters, including 360 square meters of mezzanine office space. Customers will also be allowed to consolidate multiple units to meet their space requirements.

Jafza Logistics Park businesses will also leverage DP World’s integrated end-to-end logistics solutions and expertise as a data-driven supply chain logistics provider. The Park’s location between Jebel Ali Port, the region’s largest deep-sea port, Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai’s airport of the future, and Etihad Rail’s Jebel Ali station will facilitate efficient and seamless flow of goods within the region and across the world.





