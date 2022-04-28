2022 April 28 15:30

ABS supports McAllister’s decarbonization with greenhouse gas inventory and sustainability reporting

ABS is supporting McAllister on its sustainability journey with greenhouse gas inventory and sustainability reporting services for its fleet of more than 75 tugboats, crew boats and barges, according to ABS's release.

ABS specialists worked with McAllister’s team to calculate its operational carbon intensity and benchmark the performance of its fleet, leading up to an Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) report. The team helped McAllister establish a transparent governance and stakeholder engagement strategy, identify material ESG factors and set short- and long-term targets and develop recommendations to generate continuous improvement.