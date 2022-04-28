2022 April 28 12:44

Silversea reveals details of Silver Nova’s asymmetrical design

Silversea Cruises has unveiled the latest insight on its fleet’s 11th ship, Silver Nova—scheduled for delivery in 2023, according to the company's release. Built with a asymmetrical design—a first for the cruise line—the new ship will offer guests all-new outdoor spaces for an unprecedented openness to the destination, with a reimagined, outward-facing pool deck; an al fresco dining area; and a sky bar that offers panoramic views from the ship’s aft.



Silver Nova is set to become the world’s first low-emissions cruise ship with advanced hybrid technology that utilises fuel cells, emitting zero harmful emissions while in port—an industry first.

Silver Nova will host up to 728 guests in 13 different suite categories—the largest variety of suites in Silversea’s history.

