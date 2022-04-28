2022 April 28 12:28

GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG сarrier

GTT announces that it has been chosen, by its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC), according to the company's release.

This LNG carrier will have a total LNG tank capacity of 180,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.