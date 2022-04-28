  • Home
  2022 April 28

    Fishery Shipowners Association supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

    The event organized by PortNews Media Group will be held as part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA

    Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) supports the Conference “Ship Repair, Modernization and Components” as its industry partner.

    The capacity of Russian ship repair companies does not fully meet the demands of shipping and fishing businesses in terms of maintenance and servicing of their fleet. Most of domestic ship repair yards’ assets have become obsolete and lost their specialization. There is shortage of specialists. With no links between ship repair and machine building industries, customers have to search for spare parts on their own. Imposts of spare parts were limited due to poor logistics and today they are also under sanctions. Ship repair abroad is difficult due to the same reasons.

    Implementation of ship repair orders with high quality is possible in Russia. For that purpose, issues that have been aggravating for decades should be addressed. 

    Those issues and other challenges will be on the agenda of the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference.

    The conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group with the support of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) and FSA.

    FSA comprises 28 sea fishing companies. Its activities are focused on enhancement of Russian fishing and transport fleet competitiveness and increase of Russian fishing companies’ share in global production of aquatic biological resources.

    Among the tasks of FSA is assistance in cooperation between fishery companies owing fishing and transport ships with federal and regional government authorities in the part of requirements, interests and rights of the Association members to be taken into account when pursuing the state policy on development and modernization of fishing and shipping fleet.

    More about the event >>>>

Другие новости по темам: FSA, fishery, PortNews, ship repair  


2022 April 28

