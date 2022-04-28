2022 April 28 10:09

OOCL launches A3 Express Loop between China and Australia

OOCL is launching the brand-new A3 Express Loop (A3X) to offer express loop between China and Australia, according to the company's release. The new service will be linking Shanghai, Shekou, Brisbane and Sydney to provide a comprehensive port coverage to/from North East Asia into Australia’s east coast in addition to OOCL’s existing A3N, A3C and A3S services.

A3X Rotation: Shanghai – Shekou – Brisbane – Sydney – Shanghai

The first sailing will begin from Shanghai with the ETD on May 31, 2022.