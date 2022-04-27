2022 April 27 18:37

Ship design concept from Ulstein can solve the zero emission challenge

Ulstein has launched a vessel concept capable of making the vision of zero emission cruise operations a reality, according to the company's release. Named ULSTEIN THOR, the 149m 3R (Replenishment, Research and Rescue) design will feature a Thorium Molten Salt Reactor (MSR) to generate vast amounts of clean, safe electricity. This enables the vessel to operate as a mobile power/charging station for a new breed of battery driven cruise ships.



Ulstein believes the concept, hereafter referred to as ‘Thor’, may be the missing piece of the zero emissions puzzle for a broad range of maritime and ocean industry applications. To demonstrate its feasibility, Ulstein has also developed the ULSTEIN SIF concept, a 100m long, 160 POB capacity, zero emission expedition cruise ship. This Ice Class 1C vessel will run on next generation batteries, utilising ‘Thor’ to recharge while at sea.



Thorium has been identified as having huge potential for a maritime industry hunting for clean alternative fuels.



MSRs are safe, efficient and operationally proven solutions that work by dissolving Thorium – an abundant, naturally occurring metal with low radioactivity – in liquid salt. The ensuing chain reaction heats the salt, producing steam to drive a turbine and create electricity. Although developments on land are well documented, its potential for delivering clean maritime power has yet to be incorporated into a vessel design. Ulstein, famed for innovating the revolutionary X-BOW® design, has seen an opportunity to change that, potentially heralding a new dawn of clean power for cruise and maritime operations.



Both ‘Thor’ and ‘Sif’ feature Ulstein’s eye-catching X-BOW® design, created for greater operability, comfort, operational functionality and fuel efficiency.



‘Thor’ features helicopter pads, firefighting equipment, rescue booms, workboats, autonomous surface vehicles and airborne drones, cranes, laboratories, and a lecture lounge.



The expedition cruise vessel ‘Sif’ can accommodate up to 80 passengers and 80 crew, offering silent, zero emission expedition cruises to remote areas, including Arctic and Antarctic waters.





