2022 April 27 16:06

Icebreaker assistance season ends in Great Port St. Petersburg on April 28

The decision is made in view of ice absence in the port’s water area and at the approaches to it

The season of icebreaker assistance in Great Port St. Petersburg and at the approaches to it ends on 28 April 2022. The relevant Order has been signed by Harbour Master Aleksandr Volkov.

Caution advised as floating ice can still appear on the canals and fairways.



The season of icebreaker assistance in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg began on 6 December 2021.