  • 2022 April 27 17:15

    Yang Ming receives one more 11,000 TEU ship

    Today (April 27th), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) took delivery of one new 11,000 TEU container vessel, ‘YM Trophy’, according to the company's release. The vessel is chartered from Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and was built by Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. After delivery, YM Trophy will be put into service immediately on Yang Ming’s Trans-Pacific route PS6 to provide efficient transport service between Asia and Pacific Southwest.

    To increase Yang Ming’s mid- to long-term operational efficiency, the company has ordered a total of fourteen 11,000 TEU container vessels through long-term charter agreements with ship owners. YM Trophy is the tenth in the series. It was named at a ceremony held at Imabari Hiroshima Shipyard on April 7th. This type of vessel has a nominal capacity of 11,860 TEU and is equipped with 1,000 plugs for reefer containers. With a length of 333.9 meters, a width of 48.4 meters, a draft of 16 meters, YM Trophy can cruise at a speed of up to 23 knots. The containership incorporates various environmental features including scrubbers, Water Ballast Treatment Plant and Alternative Marine Power system.

    YM Trophy adopts the twin-island design to increase loading capacity and navigational visibility, therefore enabling greater efficiency and safety. Its ship hull form optimization increases energy-saving efficiency and reduces overall emissions. With shorter length and beam, the ship can maneuver during berthing or departure more easily. The new dimensions enable the ship to call at major ports worldwide and pass through new Panama Canal with no restriction, and facilitate greater flexibility in vessel deployment.

    Following the delivery of YM Trophy, the new ship and its sister ships will be deployed on Yang Ming’s Transpacific Southwest service PS6, Transpacific Northwest service PN2 & PN3, and Far East-South America service SA3, respectively. These ships will lower the average age of Yang Ming’s global fleet, reduce unit cost, and achieve energy efficiency. In all, they will allow more flexibility in fleet deployment, maximize capacity utilization, and meet the demands of customers. The entire series is expected to significantly enhance Yang Ming’s overall competitiveness and strengthen its global service network.

    The port rotation for the 1st voyage of YM Trophy on PS6 is Qingdao – Ningbo – Pusan – Los Angeles – Kobe – Qingdao.

