2022 April 27 15:53

Gasum obtains LNG distribution license in Belgium

The Nordic energy company Gasum has obtained a distribution license for liquified natural gas (LNG) on the Belgian market. The distribution license allows Gasum to expand its supply network and guarantees safe and high-quality deliveries of LNG to customers bunkering in Belgium, according to the company's release.

Gasum expands the outreach and quality of its maritime LNG offering and further improve the service to its shipping customers. As part of this strategy, Gasum has now obtained a license to deliver LNG for maritime customers in Belgium.

The new LNG distribution license obtained on March 17, 2022, will allow Gasum to deliver LNG to maritime customers in Belgium, expanding its supply network in Northwestern European ports and waters. The license includes the important port of Zeebrugge, which is one of Europe’s leading pure car/truck carrier hubs. The number of LNG-powered car/truck carriers is growing rapidly, subsequently increasing the global demand for maritime LNG.



LNG is currently the cleanest maritime fuel available and will play a big role in the decarbonization of the maritime industry. Compared with heavy fuel oil, LNG has significantly lower CO2 emissions and almost non-existent particle emissions. Switching to LNG is one of the concrete measures that will take us toward cleaner maritime transportation and a low-carbon society.



The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport.

The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea. The Gasum Group has 380 employees in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Germany. The company’s revenue totaled €1,128 million in 2019. Gasum is owned by the State of Finland.