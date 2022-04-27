2022 April 27 16:20

Hapag-Lloyd updates Baltic Express service

Hapag-Lloyd announces a new rotation coming up for its Baltic Express (BAX) service. This new rotation will kick off with MV Empire V. 2218E with an estimated time of departure from Hamburg (DE) on May 4, 2022, according to the company's release.

The new rotation:

Hamburg – Helsingborg – Helsinki – Tallinn/Muuga – Rauma - Hamburg

At Hamburg, the assigned terminals are CTA (Container Terminal Altenwerder) and CTB (Container Terminal Burchardkai).