2022 April 27 11:00

Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches second non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

he ships were ordered by FSI Rechvodput

Launching of the second non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395 (class notation - O 2.0 (Ice 10) A) was held on 26 April 2022 by Gorodets, Nizhny Novgorod Region based Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation PJSC, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

State customer under the project on construction of a series numbering seven units is FSI Rechvodput. The ship design was developed by a Rostov based design bureau Stapel.

The vessel will be built under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.

This dredger is intended for Northern Dvina Basin Administration of Russia’s inland water ways.

In 2021, SSRC PJSC signed the state contract for construction of four more dredgers of Project 4395.

The dredgers with a capacity of 700 cbm/h will have a removable set of cutting devises. The vessel is designed for dredging sand, silt, sand and gravel mix, maintenance dredging in harbour basins and access channels and fairways, or for filling dams. The dredger will be equipped with a split hopper or can discharge dredged material through a 500-meter-long floating pipe or 100-m-long shore discharge pipe.

Seven dredgers of Project 4395 are to be built by the end of 2024.

The new dredgers will let maintain required depth on inland water ways to ensure safe navigation for passenger and cargo ships.

Under the state contract, the construction is to be completed in Q4’22.

Key particulars of the dredger: length: 55.1 m; beam: 10.5 m; depth – 3.65 m; draft fully laden: 1.3 m; crew – 28; dredging capacity - 700 cbm/h.

