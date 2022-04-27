  • Home
  • 2022 April 27 10:37

    Marine Recruiting Agency LLC announces launching of navigation course

    Marine Recruiting Agency LLC (MRA) announces this season’s first Small Craft Navigation course with the programme to start on 12 May 2022. The course participants will master operation of small-size crafts, boats and water scooters.

    The theory classes will be held online in the form of a webinar with the practical part to be held onboard in the training water area of a yacht club in the Gulf of Finland. 

    Upon completion of the course, the trainees hold a knowledge examination at State Inspectorate for Small Vessels (SISV). Those aged 18 and up are allowed to take the examinations upon providing a medical fitness certificate. The course leavers obtain a state licence for operation of small-size crafts, boats and water scooters in Russia:

    - in the territorial sea and inland waters of the Russian Federation regulated by the international rules for preventing collisions at sea;

    - at inland water ways regulated by the rules for IWW navigation;

    - at non-navigational inland water bodies.

    Before sitting a SISV test, the trainees can pass a trial test at the Training Center of MRA.

    Detailed information about the course and registration is available on the company’s website. Applications can be submitted by email: mka-r@seaport.spb.ru or by telephone: +7 (812) 714-95-60 extension number 5602 or +7 (921) 309-75-15, from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. on weekdays.

