  • 2022 April 27 10:02

    Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices

    Crude oil prices rose by 0.15%-0.34%

    As of 27 April 2022, 08:25 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.34% higher at $104.97 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.15% to $101.85 a barrel.

    Crude oil futures are rising as investors continue weighing the consequence of partial termination of Russian commodity supplies.

Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices
