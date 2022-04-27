2022 April 27 09:04

MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Apr 27

Global bunker prices may rise today

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) declined on April 26:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 709.37 (-12.52)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 913.66 (-13.55)

MGO - USD/MT – 1190.23 (-27.06)



As of April 26, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $52 (plus $32 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $122 (plus $100 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $95 (plus $84 the day before), in Houston by plus $119 (plus $111 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore- the overcharge level increased by 22 points on April 26.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on April 26 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $96 (plus $77 the day before), in Singapore by plus $46 (plus $32 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $61 (plus $55 the day before), in Houston - plus $92 (plus $96 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the overcharge level increased by 19 points on April 26.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in all selected ports on April 26: in Rotterdam – by plus $114 (plus $91 the day before), Singapore by plus $29 (minus $10 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $153 (plus $102 the day before), in Houston - by plus $24 (plus $111 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston -the overcharge level decreased by 87 points.



We expect global bunker prices may rise today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 10-15 USD/MT, and VLSFO may rise by 15-20 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 40-55 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com