  First RITM-200 reactor for Yakutia, serial icebreaker of Project 22220, went through hydrotest
  
  • 2022 April 26 18:00

    First RITM-200 reactor for Yakutia, serial icebreaker of Project 22220, went through hydrotest

    

    Hydraulic testing is needed to check integrity of equipment operating under pressure

    ZiO-Podolsk JSC (a company of Atomenergomash, ROSATOM’s mechanical engineering division) has completed hydrotest of the first steam-generation unit (SGU) of RITM-200 reactor for Yakutia, serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, says press center of Atomenergomash.

    Hydraulic testing is needed to check integrity of equipment operating under pressure.

    ZiO-Podolsk earlier manufactured and supplied major equipment for RITM-200 reactors of nuclear-powered icebreakers Arktika, Sibir and Ural.

    Atomenergomash companies ensure the complete production chain of nuclear power plant RITM-200 including designing, manufacture and assembling. RITM-200 is an innovative and unique design developed by of one of the oldest design bureaus of the nuclear industry - OKBM Afrikantov.

    The Yakutia is the third ship of Project 22220 being built by Baltiysky Zavod shipyard. Laid down on 26 May 2020, it is to be launched in the second half of 2022.

    Multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 ships are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Their key task is to ensure year-round navigation in the western Arctic. Icebreakers of 22220 design will form the basis of Russia’s civil icebreaking fleet in the near time.

    Key particulars of Project 22220: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), LOA - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), height - 52 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.

    The icebreaker will be powered by a pair RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. The new generation system was developed specially for this ship. The vessels dual-draft concept and capability will allow operating them both in the Arctic and in the mouths of the polar rivers.

    The icebreakers designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm CDB Iceberg in 2009 will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallower areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.

    Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is building a series of five nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220. The lead icebreaker named Arktika was put into operation in 2020. The first serial icebreaker Sibir was delivered in December 2021. The Ural, Yakutia and Chukotka icebreakers are under construction. The series can be extended to 7 icebreakers.

