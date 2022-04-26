2022 April 26 17:36

Erik Thun announces the launching of the multi-purpose dry cargo vessel

On Friday April 22, the multi-purpose dry cargo vessel Nordic Crystal was launched on site at the yard in Leer, Germany, according to the company's release.

Nordic Crystal and her sister vessel, due for delivery next year, are both a further evolvement of Erik Thun’s existing fleet. Focus on efficiency, environmental care and customers’ needs has been essential when developing the new vessels. They are built to the absolute latest design meeting and often exceeding existing and forthcoming regulations. Reduced fuel consumption, an increased cargo intake, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels are a few examples of their trademarks. The newbuildings are equipped with a frequency converter for versatile shore power connection.



Nordic Crystal is the 40th vessel built together with Ferus Smit B.V. and she will be delivered in the end of May 2022. Her sister is planned for delivery in March 2023.