2022 April 26 15:54

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches new digital service

On 26 April 2022, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb, a company of Port One Group) launches its new digital service for clients – Client Area.

Client Area will let exchange documents and information on key business processes. The service will let be informed on the status of agreements, maintain official correspondence, request services and track their implementation status.

Through their personal accounts in Client Area, SP SPb clients will be able to book road transport visits, view the trip log and get information about their cargo location at the terminal.

“The new service is a result of the company’s consistent policy focused on digitalization – comments Andrei Iaroslavtsev, Managing Director of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC. – In the future, the functions of the Client Area will be expanded and let us develop transparent processes while streamlining our interaction with clients.”

The key advantage of using the Client Area service is the opportunity of SP SPb customers to interact with other terminals of Port One Group – currently, with Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC.

Oleg Titov, IT Director of Port One Group, emphasized that introduction of advanced IT solutions and digitalization are among the priorities of the Group’s customer-focus programme, which is to enhance general efficiency of the Group’s companies.

The Client Area service has been developed by Telecommunication Company “Convey Plus”, Port One Group’s center of IT competence.

Client Area is available at https://my.port.one, technical support – at support.lkk@port.one.