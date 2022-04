2022 April 26 15:30

The Mediterranean's first offshore wind farm opening ceremony took place in YILPORT Taranto on April 21st, 2022, according to the company's release.

The ceremony to celebrate the commissioning and inauguration of the 30 MW Beleolico offshore wind farm, which features ten MySE3.0-135 wind turbines started with YILPORT’s welcome speech.