2022 April 26 10:31

LR launches landmark maritime AI report and readiness assessment tool

LR's Maritime Performance Services (MPS) business has bolstered its digital capability to help maritime stakeholders solve sustainability and digitalisation challenges with the launch of a 'Readiness Assessment' interactive tool as well as the publication of a landmark report on the state of digital transformation through artificial intelligence and machine learning in the maritime industry, according to LR's release.

The interactive 'Readiness Assessment' tool is designed to help maritime stakeholders evaluate their ability to manage the significant sustainability challenges facing the maritime industry by scoring their activities around the energy transition, digital transformation, efficiency and performance, cost saving, risk mitigation as well as their ability to make smart business decisions.

It is tailored for various segments of the industry, ranging from shipowners, operators and charterers; to shipbuilders and designers; port terminals and the wider supply chain; OEMs, manufacturers and start-ups as well as insurers, financiers, government bodies and policy makers.

The new report: ‘Artificial Intelligence in Maritime - a learning curve’, produced in collaboration with maritime innovation consultancy Thetius, highlights the potential of this critical technology for giving maritime companies a performance edge.

The research indicates that the maritime industry will spend $931 million this year on artificial intelligence solutions. This is forecast to more than double in the next five years to $2.7 billion as AI technology is more readily used in autonomous shipping, navigational support systems, and vessel performance optimisation solutions.





