2022 April 26 09:50

BPA starts the establishment of 2050 Comprehensive Plan for Carbon Neutrality of Busan Port

BPA plans to kick start the process of creating a green Busan Port by outsourcing and completing the 2050 Comprehensive Plan for Carbon Neutrality of Busan Port, according to the company's release.



The plan's service outsourcing will include researching the current status and analyzing trends of carbon neutrality and climate change adaptation in and outside Korea and Busan Port's greenhouse gas emission status and prospects. It will also consist of detailed implementation tasks and a mid-to-long-term roadmap to reduce greenhouse gasses to achieve carbon neutrality in Busan Port by 2050.



The comprehensive plan will reflect the 2050 Carbon Neutrality Roadmap in the Maritime and Fisheries Sector announced by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. It will also establish effective implementation strategies for carbon neutrality by 2050 by setting GHG reduction goals and identifying detailed tasks.



Moreover, the plan will also find new renewable energies that can be adopted and establish Busan Port's energy independence plan accordingly.



To create a low carbon port, BPA has been working on achieving the goal of reducing 50% of GHG in the public sector by 2030, establishing solar power generation facilities in Woongdong Distripark, installing HVAC systems using seawater, and setting up a resource circulation network. Moreover, it will continue to implement and expand detailed tasks based on the 2050 Comprehensive Plan for Carbon Neutrality of Busan Port.





