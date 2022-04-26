2022 April 26 09:16

Marine Recruiting Agency increased the number of trainees under additional training programmes

In the first quarter of 2022, Marine Recruiting Agency (MRA LLC) trained 254 specialists under additional training programmes, 2.4 times as much as in the same period of the previous year. Total number of specialists trained by Marine Recruiting Agency over this period was 425 people.

‘Labour Safety’ programme was the growth driver due to introduction of amendments into the labour safety regulations on 1 March 2022. Among other popular programmes was ‘Labour Safety and Safe Methods of Working at Height’ and ‘Fire Safety Basics’. Availability of an advanced platform for remote training let MRA trainees have the required courses in online/in-person format while continuing their service.

Under the programmes of basic professional education, MRA trained 171 people. The most popular programmes were ‘Dock Engineer’, ‘Slingsman’ and ‘Operator of Loading Equipment’.