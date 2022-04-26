  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Downward trend will prevail in Global bunker market on Apr 26
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 26 08:53

    MABUX: Downward trend will prevail in Global bunker market on Apr 26

    Global bunker prices do not have firm trend today while downward movement will prevail

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) turned into downward movement on April 25 after a temporary stabilization the day before:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 721.89 (-11.22)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 927.21 (-27.28)
    MGO - USD/MT – 1 217.29 (-23.83)

    Correlation of MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on April 25 was mostly in the overcharge zone in selected ports. In particular, 380 HSFO fuel was overpriced in all ports: Rotterdam - plus $32 (plus $24 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $100 (plus $125), Fujairah - plus $84 (plus $87) and Houston - plus $ 111 (plus $105). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel grade did not have any firm trend: in Singapore and Fujairah, the overpricing decreased, while in Rotterdam and Houston it rose.

    In the VLSFO segment, MDI also registered an overcharge on April 25 in all four selected ports. Rotterdam - plus $77 (plus $99 the day before), Singapore - plus $32 (plus $40), Fujairah - plus 55 (plus $53) and Houston - plus $96 (plus $106). VLSFO’s overprice premium declined slightly.

    The only port where MDI registered an underpricing of MGO LS on April 25 (for the first time in the last two months), was Singapore: minus $10 versus plus $42 the day before. In other ports, MGO LS remained overvalued, although an overcharge ratio slightly declined: Rotterdam - plus $91 (plus $138 a day earlier), Fujairah - plus $102 (plus $111) and Houston - plus $111 (plus $119). The most significant change was the overcharge reduction in the port of Singapore by 52 points at once.

    We expect global bunker prices do not have firm trend today while downward movement will prevail: 380 HSFO - minus 10-20 USD / MT, VLSFO - minus 10-25 USD / MT, MGO LS - plus-minus 10-40 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 26

18:00 First RITM-200 reactor for Yakutia, serial icebreaker of Project 22220, went through hydrotest
17:36 Erik Thun announces the launching of the multi-purpose dry cargo vessel
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd to equip its entire container fleet with real-time tracking devices
16:20 Chevron Marine Lubricants successfully completes testing of new marine cylinder oil meeting MAN ES’ Category II requirements
15:54 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches new digital service
15:30 The Mediterranean's first offshore wind farm opening ceremony took place in YILPORT Taranto
14:36 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered commercial cargo from Novorossiysk to Tartus
14:32 A.P. Møller - Mærsk issues trading update for Q1 2022 and 2022 full year guidance adjustment
14:02 DP World announces the completion of the first industrial building at SC Gateway Logistics Park
13:02 The Port of Gothenburg is ready for methanol bunkering ship-to-ship
12:48 Expenses of companies with fishing areas within the Azov Sea to be partially offset
12:13 Survitec’s Seahaven completes Lloyd’s Register type approval testing
11:35 Nornickel and Rosatom sign cooperation agreement
11:03 Busan Port Authority implements the LNG fuel conversion project for diesel yard tractors in 2022
10:31 LR launches landmark maritime AI report and readiness assessment tool
10:09 “K” Line Wind Service is granted for Innovation Endorsement Provider Certification by ClassNK
09:50 BPA starts the establishment of 2050 Comprehensive Plan for Carbon Neutrality of Busan Port
09:39 Crude oil futures rise after a three-day long decrease
09:16 Marine Recruiting Agency increased the number of trainees under additional training programmes
08:53 MABUX: Downward trend will prevail in Global bunker market on Apr 26

2022 April 25

18:32 Hapag-Lloyd launches new AT3 service between North Europe and North America
18:07 Wärtsilä launches Smart Panoramic Edge Camera System
17:52 Sanctions impede proper discharge of SCF obligations
17:39 Sanmar Shipyards choose MAN 175D for new Svitzer TRAnsverse tug design
17:23 United Engine Corporation designed Russia’s first power unit for Arctic platforms
16:44 APM Terminals Mumbai launches a rail service for empty container repositioning
15:55 Ecological justification of container handling at Troitsa Bay Seaport approved by Rosrybolovstvo
15:14 The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia announces its interim financial results
14:46 Freight throughput in the Port of Rotterdam decreased by 1.5% in first quarter
14:26 Xinhua: China remains the world's leading shipbuilder in Q1 2022
14:04 New Management Board of KN starts its four-year term of office
13:51 TES announces LNG open season at Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub
12:40 Onshore power milestone reached at Port of Kapellskär
12:32 Allocations for water supply to Volga-Akhtubinsk basin to make RUB 11.5 billion by 2024
11:25 China ports container volume rises 2.4% from January to March of 2022, Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease in April 2022
11:07 Wärtsilä and Carnival Corporation join forces in fleet decarbonisation programme
11:05 New term of Saimaa Canal Commission starts
10:58 ABS awards Aramco the Middle East’s first notation recognizing infectious disease mitigation
10:41 SPM-3 resumes operation at CPC Marine Terminal
09:39 Vadim Vorobyev appointed as temporary individual executive body – President of PJSC LUKOIL
09:13 Crude oil futures decrease as demand is expected to reduce
08:57 MABUX: Still no firm trend on Bunker market on Apr 25

2022 April 24

14:52 Royal Bodewes builds cement carrier for Asian Shipping company U-MING Marine Transport Corporation
13:04 Adani acquires India’s largest marine services company Ocean Sparkle
12:17 Siem Offshore secures contract for OSCV Siem Spearfish
11:38 Tidewater announces completion of Swire Pacific Limited's SPO acquisition
10:54 Iridium honored with three awards in March 2022

2022 April 23

15:31 MSC implements measures to achieve net-zero emissions goals
14:09 ClassNK issues AiP for ammonia-ready LNG-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by GSC
12:27 YSA brings greater accountability and efficiency to cruise ship design
11:07 APM Terminals Bahrain supports the country’s 2030 vision with a robust acceleration programme

2022 April 22

18:06 MPA issues an update on the details of the Green Ship Programme for Singapore - flagged ships
17:51 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:16 Hapag-Lloyd starts new service between the Mediterranean and the US
16:35 Volga Shipping Company opens navigation season on Upper Volga
16:12 Petrobras and Equinor start production on IOR project at Roncador, Brazil
15:44 2021 revenues of Atomenergomash rose by 28%, backlog of orders by 15%
15:03 NYK: The introduction plan for new LNG-fueled ship certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
14:46 Vygon Consulting expects hydrogen demand in export markets open for Russia to exceed 35 million tonnes by 2030
14:13 Port of Oakland exporters eligible for new federal incentives