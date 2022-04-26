2022 April 25 18:32

Hapag-Lloyd launches new AT3 service between North Europe and North America

Available from the end of May 2022, Hapag-Lloyd's brand new AT3 service is a seasonal product that will offer weekly calls between North Europe and North America, according to the company's release.



New services a reliable connection between major markets in North Europe and North America, with excellent hinterland connectivity from and to the U.S. Midwest and Canada.



This service will directly link Hamburg and Antwerp with St. John, NB. The service will operate seasonally with the following weekly rotation: Hamburg – Antwerp – St. John – Hamburg