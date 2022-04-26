2022 April 25 17:39

Sanmar Shipyards choose MAN 175D for new Svitzer TRAnsverse tug design

Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey have placed an order for a pair of MAN 12V175D-MM marine prime movers, according to the company's release. The 2 x 2,040 kW-rated propulsion engines were selected to provide power for a new generation 60 TBP TRAnsverse tug. Both engines will be supplied along with MAN Energy Solutions’ versatile and efficient SCR exhaust gas after-treatment system, enabling the vessel to meet IMO Tier III emission standards.



The engines and accompanying SCR systems will be supplied direct to Sanmar from the MAN Energy Solutions production facility in Denmark, with a delivery scheduled for December 2022, while vessel completion is planned for Q3 2023.



MAN Energy Solutions has developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. In three variants of 12, 16 and 20 cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 Kilowatts and is optimised for propelling ferries, offshore support ships, tugs and other working vessels. Other market areas, such as super-yachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are also served by additional engine variants.

It is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, having been designed from the outset, with a combination of low fuel consumption, coupled with compliance to the latest exhaust-gas-emission standards and considering as well, future requirements, by utilising a very compact and flexible SCR system, which enables vessel designers to optimise space on board to the maximum.



Having almost five decades of experience, Sanmar has a reputation for innovation and excellence at its custom-built state-of-the-art shipyards at Tuzla and Altinova in Turkey.



Renowned for a wide portfolio of technologically-advanced tugs based on world-leading designs from naval architects such as Robert Allan Ltd., built on demand to customers’ specific operational needs, Sanmar leads the world in the construction of tugboats, with more than 300 built to date. Leading the way to a sustainable future through technological advance, Sanmar’s range of tugs includes LNG-fuelled, hybrid and autonomous vessels.



Since 1833, Svitzer has provided safety and support at sea as a standalone towage operator and as part of A.P. Moller - Maersk. With 4,000 employees, a fleet of more than 450 vessels and operations all over the world, it is the global market leader within towage and marine-related services.