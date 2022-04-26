2022 April 25 17:23

United Engine Corporation designed Russia’s first power unit for Arctic platforms

Image source: United Engine Corporation

Rostec’s United Engine Corporation says it has designed Russia’s first power unit for offshore platforms, GTA-8.



The unit is resistant to extreme conditions: salt water, storms, below zero temperature. The first units will be used for energy supply to Kamennomysskoye-Sea ice-resistant platform near the Yamal peninsula.



The unit can operate on two types of fuel, gas and liquid ones, hence the reduced operation costs and simplifies maintenance. The platform will be equipped with four GTA-8 units with a total capacity of the power plant making 32 MW.



The Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field discovered in 2000 is located in the Ob Bay of the Kara Sea. The field is unique in terms of its gas reserves, which amount to some 535 billion cubic meters. Production operations are due to commence in 2025.



