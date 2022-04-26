2022 April 25 15:55

Ecological justification of container handling at Troitsa Bay Seaport approved by Rosrybolovstvo

Non-freezing Troitsa Bay Seaport is a dynamically developing port in the Far East of Russia

Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) says it has approved ecological justification of business activities of Troitsa Bay Seaport (MPBT LLC) on handling of containers and other cargoes.



Non-freezing Troitsa Bay Seaport is one of the most dynamically developing ports in the Far East of Russia. It specializes in handling and storing fish products. The capacity of the port’s freezing facilities is 12,000 tonnes of fish products.



Troitsa Bay Seaport (MPBT LLC) is located in the south of the Primorsky Territory, close to the border of Japan, China, South Korea and other APR countries. The port is an essential component of Primorye-2, one of two transport corridors between China and the Far East of Russia providing the shortest route for cargo transportation between China and the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region. It links the Jilin Province of China and the Primorsky Territory of Russia.