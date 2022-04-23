  • Home
  • News
  • ClassNK issues AiP for ammonia-ready LNG-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by GSC
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 23 14:09

    ClassNK issues AiP for ammonia-ready LNG-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by GSC

    Image credit: ClassNK

    Leading classification society ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design of an ammonia-ready LNG-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships (GSC).

    Ammonia is expected to be used as ship fuel for decarbonization since it does not emit CO2 when burned. Meanwhile, taking adequate safety measures are impartial due to its characteristics of being toxic to humans and corrosive against materials, and ClassNK has worked on development of standards and certification.

    In 2021, ClassNK published its “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels” to minimize the risks related to ammonia-fueled ships for the ships, crew, and environment by stipulating requirements for installation, controls, and safety devices. ClassNK subsequently issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design of an ammonia-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by GSC in January 2022.

    GSC describes the newly developed design as LNG-fueled but ready for ammonia-fueled. For the short-term aiming lower CO2 emissions, it will be operated by using LNG fuel. For the long-term aiming toward zero CO2 emissions, it has two scenarios; in the first scenario, it is converted to ammonia fueled propulsion systems, in the second scenario, it will keep the systems but will switch its fuel from LNG to liquified carbon-neutral methane. The ship is developed as a flexible and efficient solution to enduring the unpredictable period of fuel transition.

    ClassNK reviewed the design as an LNG fueled ship based on its Rule Part GF incorporating IGF Code, and as an ammonia-ready ship based on Concept Design category of its “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels” Annex 1 verifying the conformity to their requirements as an LNG-fueled ship and a future ammonia-fueled ship, ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) as an ammonia-ready LNG-fueled ship.
     
    ClassNK will continue participating in innovative initiatives related to decarbonization. By incorporating the expertise obtained from the collaborative work with frontrunners into its rules and guidelines, ClassNK will support the decarbonization of the entire industry.

    Photo courtesy of ClassNK

Другие новости по темам: ClassNK, AIP, ammonia  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 23

15:31 MSC implements measures to achieve net-zero emissions goals
14:09 ClassNK issues AiP for ammonia-ready LNG-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by GSC
12:27 YSA brings greater accountability and efficiency to cruise ship design
11:07 APM Terminals Bahrain supports the country’s 2030 vision with a robust acceleration programme

2022 April 22

18:06 MPA issues an update on the details of the Green Ship Programme for Singapore - flagged ships
17:51 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:16 Hapag-Lloyd starts new service between the Mediterranean and the US
16:35 Volga Shipping Company opens navigation season on Upper Volga
16:12 Petrobras and Equinor start production on IOR project at Roncador, Brazil
15:44 2021 revenues of Atomenergomash rose by 28%, backlog of orders by 15%
15:03 NYK: The introduction plan for new LNG-fueled ship certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
14:46 Vygon Consulting expects hydrogen demand in export markets open for Russia to exceed 35 million tonnes by 2030
14:13 Port of Oakland exporters eligible for new federal incentives
13:23 ASRY signs a MoU with Greek American ONEX Shipyards
13:18 DEME sells jack-up installation vessel ‘Thor’
12:47 Xinxing Far East Corporation to build LNG plant and terminal for handling of LNG and LPG in Primorye
12:10 Jan De Nul and Seiche test automated marine mammal detection during offshore activities
11:40 Port of Kiel starts cruise season 2022
11:31 Nikkiso set to expand its presence in Russia
11:00 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
10:49 Konecranes plans to stop business in Russia
10:30 National Growth Fund supports ZES concept with 50 mln investment for inland shipping sector
10:15 Crude oil futures decrease on possible reduction of demand
10:00 Port of Antwerp launches 'zero pellet loss' innovation challenge
09:51 Unifeeder starts new service between Southern Africa and the Middle East via Maputo
09:40 Shipping community suggests making it easier to use coastal ships under friendly countries’ flags
09:31 Virginia Business: Port of Virginia has $1.3B in investments
09:09 Port of Oakland cargo volume drops 11 percent in March 2022
08:58 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Apr 22
08:06 IPCSA-BIC agreement will deliver clarity in supply chain
00:57 Yonhap: Korea Shipbuilding wins 278.3 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier

2022 April 21

18:47 Van Oord contracted to reclaim and create 194 hectares of land in Addu City, Maldives
18:10 Cargo ship hits cruise ship Mariner of the Seas while docked in Freeport
18:02 South Africa signs Jeddah Amendment to combat illicit maritime activity
17:56 NOVATEK elects new Board of Directors
17:52 Wärtsilä invests in Marindows to support shipping decarbonisation efforts in Japan
17:31 Vagit Alekperov resigns as President of PJSC LUKOIL
17:03 New DNV guidance on managing blackout risks on passenger ships highlights importance of safety focus
16:58 DP World reports gross volume growth of 1.9% in 1Q 2022
16:42 Expansion of liquid bulk cargo terminal commenced at Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire Port, France
16:23 Xeneta: Long-term container rates plummet on key US to Far East routes
15:41 Stena Line vessels equipped with Yara Marine shore power solutions
15:22 DNV white paper tackles the decarbonization of naval vessels
14:30 NUTEP handled first MSC vessel after two-year break
14:03 Milaha reports a 21% increase in net profit for Q1 2022
13:21 Boskalis awarded significant export cabling contract
13:00 Active growth in domestic metal consumption and affordable prices for products to ensure industry development – Vladimir Putin
12:54 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 16, 2022
12:45 Wärtsilä to write-off approximately EUR 200 mln related to assets and business operations in Russia
12:32 MAN Energy Solutions wins the order for 4 × dual-fuel MAN B&W 6S60ME-GI engines
11:45 Reuters: U.S. refiners receiving last Russian oil cargoes before wind-down
11:41 Samsung Heavy Industries delivers one of two ice class ships to Sovcomflot
11:23 Dry cargo carrier Ursa Major commenced operation on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
11:00 Gidara's plant the Port of Rotterdam to convert non-recyclable waste into advanced biofuels
10:24 BusinessKorea: Korean shipbuilders anticipate big LNG carrier orders from Qatar
10:12 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of three new LNG carriers
09:51 Crude oil futures started rising on decrease of US reserves
09:30 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
08:57 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Apr 21

2022 April 20

18:31 ABP receives outline planning consent for 4.25 million sq ft of development at Port of Hull