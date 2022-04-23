  • Home
  • News
  • APM Terminals Bahrain supports the country’s 2030 vision with a robust acceleration programme
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 23 11:07

    APM Terminals Bahrain supports the country’s 2030 vision with a robust acceleration programme

    The company’s new development framework for maritime industry professionals and aspirants is now taking shape, with the first batch of participants being just announced. The framework supports Bahrain’s Vision 2030 and aims to develop the right calibre in the logistics industry, inject potential logistics leaders into the market and bring maritime expertise to new generations.

    As one of the leading players within the logistics sector in Bahrain, APM Terminals Bahrain, which operates Khalifa Bin Salman Port, is committed to investing in the community and the whole ecosystem that is interconnected with the port. One of the company’s priorities is also to continuously increase the competencies of the people working in the industry, as well as making the industry itself more appealing and attractive as a potential workplace, especially for young Bahraini talents and aspiring professionals.

    With this aim, APM Terminals Bahrain has, during 2021, launched a new comprehensive development framework as a way to give back to the community by developing future logistics leaders and injecting them to Bahrain’s labour market. Named “Beكن”, the new initiative serves as an umbrella for two development programmes, targeting Bahrain’s logistics leaders of the future, as well as aspiring youth who are yet to enter the maritime business.

    On 17th April, APM Terminals Bahrain officially announced the names of the first batch of 5 participants of the “Logistics Leaders of the Future” programme, as well as the 3 “Youth in Maritime” candidates, kick-starting the programme with a Ghabga celebration under the patronage of His Excellency, Engineer Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and a number of the Ministry’s officials in attendance. The evening consisted of announcing the candidates’ names and new roles, as well as recognizing the efforts of the entities and individuals who have tremendously supported the programme and helped bringing it to life.

    On this occasion, the Undersecretary for Ports and Maritime Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed bin Isa Al Khalifa, praised the efforts made by APM Terminals in creating job opportunities in the maritime sector and in training and raising national caliber and skills as well as developing and strengthening the maritime and logistic sector and further its contribution to economic growth. This initiative also aligns with Bahrain’s economic vision and the Government Action Plan’s objectives which seek to support the private sector in taking on a greater role as a major driver in the development process and in creating quality opportunities for citizens and investors.

    “We are very privileged to be able to support Bahrain’s ambitious Vision 2030, which also embraces the principles of sustainability, competitiveness and fairness. Our idea is to encourage aspiring future professionals to recognize our industry as an exciting future workplace and equip them with knowledge and tools needed for their future career”, shares Maureen Bannerman, Managing Director of APM Terminals Bahrain. “We are very grateful to the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and the Port and Maritime Affairs for their support and involvement in helping this initiative take shape”, adds Bannerman.

    Future leaders and aspiring youth

    The “Beكن” initiative is composed of two programmes. “Logistics Leaders of the Future” is a 24-month programme, where the first batch of candidates of whom the majority had their careers impacted due to the pandemic are selected for 5 positions in the company and offered a 2-years employment and development opportunity. “We want to offer programme participants a comprehensive, but also completely unfiltered experience, of working with us, that is why we are offering them real roles covering the whole spectrum of our business”, comments Yosra Abdulla Abdulwahid Hamad, General Manager - HR at APM Terminals Bahrain.

    The “Youth in Maritime” programme, on the other hand, is an educational initiative, where three candidates are sponsored in collaboration with Maersk, Bahrain Polytechnic and South Tyneside College, UK. They will undergo the academic studies of Advanced Certificate/Diploma in Nautical Sciences, which includes both the academic phase at the South Tyneside College and the mandatory sea-time apprenticeship aboard a Maersk vessel.

    Additionally, with the youth programme, the company aims at providing candidates with a real-time work experience, this time at sea, combined with prestigious academic courses. As Yosra Abdulla Abdulwahid Hamad explains, the purpose is to “ensure the right skills and expertise are developed amongst the youth, increasing their individual competences and making it easier for them to find future employment in the maritime industry”.

    With this investment in people shaping the future of the maritime and logistics industry in Bahrain, APM Terminals also actively contributes to HRH Crown Prince’s direction in supporting Bahrainis who have become unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 and 2021.

    About APM Terminals

    APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. We’re uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability. Our team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in our global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.

Другие новости по темам: APM Terminals, Maersk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 23

15:31 MSC implements measures to achieve net-zero emissions goals
14:09 ClassNK issues AiP for ammonia-ready LNG-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by GSC
12:27 YSA brings greater accountability and efficiency to cruise ship design
11:07 APM Terminals Bahrain supports the country’s 2030 vision with a robust acceleration programme

2022 April 22

18:06 MPA issues an update on the details of the Green Ship Programme for Singapore - flagged ships
17:51 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:16 Hapag-Lloyd starts new service between the Mediterranean and the US
16:35 Volga Shipping Company opens navigation season on Upper Volga
16:12 Petrobras and Equinor start production on IOR project at Roncador, Brazil
15:44 2021 revenues of Atomenergomash rose by 28%, backlog of orders by 15%
15:03 NYK: The introduction plan for new LNG-fueled ship certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
14:46 Vygon Consulting expects hydrogen demand in export markets open for Russia to exceed 35 million tonnes by 2030
14:13 Port of Oakland exporters eligible for new federal incentives
13:23 ASRY signs a MoU with Greek American ONEX Shipyards
13:18 DEME sells jack-up installation vessel ‘Thor’
12:47 Xinxing Far East Corporation to build LNG plant and terminal for handling of LNG and LPG in Primorye
12:10 Jan De Nul and Seiche test automated marine mammal detection during offshore activities
11:40 Port of Kiel starts cruise season 2022
11:31 Nikkiso set to expand its presence in Russia
11:00 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
10:49 Konecranes plans to stop business in Russia
10:30 National Growth Fund supports ZES concept with 50 mln investment for inland shipping sector
10:15 Crude oil futures decrease on possible reduction of demand
10:00 Port of Antwerp launches 'zero pellet loss' innovation challenge
09:51 Unifeeder starts new service between Southern Africa and the Middle East via Maputo
09:40 Shipping community suggests making it easier to use coastal ships under friendly countries’ flags
09:31 Virginia Business: Port of Virginia has $1.3B in investments
09:09 Port of Oakland cargo volume drops 11 percent in March 2022
08:58 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Apr 22
08:06 IPCSA-BIC agreement will deliver clarity in supply chain
00:57 Yonhap: Korea Shipbuilding wins 278.3 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier

2022 April 21

18:47 Van Oord contracted to reclaim and create 194 hectares of land in Addu City, Maldives
18:10 Cargo ship hits cruise ship Mariner of the Seas while docked in Freeport
18:02 South Africa signs Jeddah Amendment to combat illicit maritime activity
17:56 NOVATEK elects new Board of Directors
17:52 Wärtsilä invests in Marindows to support shipping decarbonisation efforts in Japan
17:31 Vagit Alekperov resigns as President of PJSC LUKOIL
17:03 New DNV guidance on managing blackout risks on passenger ships highlights importance of safety focus
16:58 DP World reports gross volume growth of 1.9% in 1Q 2022
16:42 Expansion of liquid bulk cargo terminal commenced at Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire Port, France
16:23 Xeneta: Long-term container rates plummet on key US to Far East routes
15:41 Stena Line vessels equipped with Yara Marine shore power solutions
15:22 DNV white paper tackles the decarbonization of naval vessels
14:30 NUTEP handled first MSC vessel after two-year break
14:03 Milaha reports a 21% increase in net profit for Q1 2022
13:21 Boskalis awarded significant export cabling contract
13:00 Active growth in domestic metal consumption and affordable prices for products to ensure industry development – Vladimir Putin
12:54 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 16, 2022
12:45 Wärtsilä to write-off approximately EUR 200 mln related to assets and business operations in Russia
12:32 MAN Energy Solutions wins the order for 4 × dual-fuel MAN B&W 6S60ME-GI engines
11:45 Reuters: U.S. refiners receiving last Russian oil cargoes before wind-down
11:41 Samsung Heavy Industries delivers one of two ice class ships to Sovcomflot
11:23 Dry cargo carrier Ursa Major commenced operation on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
11:00 Gidara's plant the Port of Rotterdam to convert non-recyclable waste into advanced biofuels
10:24 BusinessKorea: Korean shipbuilders anticipate big LNG carrier orders from Qatar
10:12 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of three new LNG carriers
09:51 Crude oil futures started rising on decrease of US reserves
09:30 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
08:57 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Apr 21

2022 April 20

18:31 ABP receives outline planning consent for 4.25 million sq ft of development at Port of Hull