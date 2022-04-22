  • Home
  • 2022 April 22 17:51

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    Shipping and logistics

    • New ship joins Kholmsk-Vanino service
    • Customs duty for import containers slashed to zero by Eurasian Economic Commission
    • Six rivers and canals of Saint-Petersburg included into the list of waterways of regional significance. Administration of Volga-Baltic Waterways expects passenger transportation growth in the navigation season of 2022
    • Berths and embankments of Moscow prepared for opening of the navigation season
    • Navigation season opens in Kostroma Region
    • Volga Shipping Company opens this year’s navigation season on the Upper Volga
    • Federation Council says absence of national constellation of satellites put year-round navigation on the Northern Sea Route at risk
    • TransContainer launched regular service from Saint-Petersburg to Europe via Brest-Malaszewicze
    • Dry cargo carrier Ursa Major commenced operation on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
    • NUTEP handled first MSC vessel after two-year break

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    Sanctions

    • Bulgaria closed its ports for Russian-flagged ships
    • Russian tanker detained in Karystos port (Greece). The ship is owned by PSB Leasing
    • The UK includes GTLK and Russian Railways head Oleg Belozerov into its sanctions list
    • The USA will ban Russian ships from entering the country’s ports
    • Konecranes plans to stop business in Russia
