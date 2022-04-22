-
2022 April 22 17:51
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Results of Russian ports in Q1’2022: infographics and analytics
- RF Government will allocate about RUB 30 billion as support of private investment in the Arctic and the Far East
- Tender announced for capital repair of two berths in Ust-Luga
- Dredging phase completed at construction site of Pionersky terminal
- Russian Railways’ proposals on changing the profile of Far East ports submitted to RF Ministry of Transport
- Xinxing Far East Corporation to build LNG plant and terminal for handling of LNG and LPG in Primorye
- Information about Korsakov seaport changed in the Register of RF Seaports
Shipping and logistics
- New ship joins Kholmsk-Vanino service
- Customs duty for import containers slashed to zero by Eurasian Economic Commission
- Six rivers and canals of Saint-Petersburg included into the list of waterways of regional significance. Administration of Volga-Baltic Waterways expects passenger transportation growth in the navigation season of 2022
- Berths and embankments of Moscow prepared for opening of the navigation season
- Navigation season opens in Kostroma Region
- Volga Shipping Company opens this year’s navigation season on the Upper Volga
- Federation Council says absence of national constellation of satellites put year-round navigation on the Northern Sea Route at risk
- TransContainer launched regular service from Saint-Petersburg to Europe via Brest-Malaszewicze
- Dry cargo carrier Ursa Major commenced operation on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
- NUTEP handled first MSC vessel after two-year break
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Yakutia takes over all shares of Zhatai Shipyard
- Perm Shipyard will build berths for electric vessels intended for Moscow
- Global orderbook of container ships hits decade high
- Yaroslavl based manufacturer of boats will use engines of Russian origin
- Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
- Rosatom expects the plans on construction of LNG powered icebreakers to face problems. Meanwhile, Gazpromneft Shipping says owners of Arctic terminals need new icebreakers with capacity starting from 40 MW
- Arkhangelsk Region Governor counts on federal support of ship repair yards in the region
Sanctions
- Bulgaria closed its ports for Russian-flagged ships
- Russian tanker detained in Karystos port (Greece). The ship is owned by PSB Leasing
- The UK includes GTLK and Russian Railways head Oleg Belozerov into its sanctions list
- The USA will ban Russian ships from entering the country’s ports
- Konecranes plans to stop business in Russia
Другие новости по темам: sanctions, shipping, hydraulic engineering, shipbuilding, ports, ship repair, logistics