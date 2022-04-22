  • Home
  • 2022 April 22 16:35

    Volga Shipping Company opens navigation season on Upper Volga

    Image source: Volga Shipping Company

    In the South of Russia, the company’s fleet has been operating from March 23

    Volga Shipping Company says the ceremony of opening this year’s navigation season on the Upper Volga has been held today, 22 April 2022. The first to pass the locks of the Gorodetsky hydrosystem in the Nizhny Novgorod Region were the ships of Volga Shipping Company.

    The ceremony was attended by the management of Volga Shipping Company and Volga Basin Administration, representatives of water transport regulators, executive authorities and public organizations, cadets of Nizhny Novgorod River Shipping School named after I.P. Kulibin, media, etc.

    When speaking at the ceremony, Rustam Galeyev, Administrative Director of Volga Shipping Company, said: “Volga Shipping Company continues providing logistic support of the company’s traditional cargo base: grain, crushed stone, gravel, metal salt, oil products and other cargoes”.

    The flagships of this navigation season is M/V Volgo Don 155 and pusher tug ОТ 2443. They left Lock No 13 of Gorodetsky hydrosystem and headed for the Onega lake to be loaded with crushed stone.

    In the South of Russia, the company’s fleet has been operating from March 23.

    The company has prepared 186 units of inland navigation and coastal fleet for the navigation season of 2022. Besides, over 80 seagoing and sea-river going bulkers and tankers are deployed annually  for transportation of dry bulk, project and liquid bulk cargo.

    Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes.  The company transports over 15 million tonnes of cargo per year.

    The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.

    Photos provided by Volga Shipping Company

