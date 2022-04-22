2022 April 22 14:46

Vygon Consulting expects hydrogen demand in export markets open for Russia to exceed 35 million tonnes by 2030

Domestic market development and exports of technologies considered as the optimal strategy for Russia

By 2030, the market of hydrogen in countries loyal to Russia is expected to grow to 35.4 million tonnes while Russia will be able to build up hydrogen production ten-fold to 2.2 million tonnes, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Zhikharev, Director of the Russia Renewable Energy Development Association (RREDA), partner of Vygon Consulting, as saying at National Oil and Gas Forum 2022.

According to the speaker, hydrogen energy will develop everywhere by 2030 despite the current situation. The market of Latin America is to make 2.2 million tonnes, Africa – 2.2 million tonnes, Middle East – 3.2 million tonnes, China, India and other APR countries excluding Japan and Korea - 25 million tonnes.

“In my opinion, it is important to focus on exports of technologies rather than on hydrogen exports now. All those markets, except China, are quite challenging in terms of transportation. Therefore, the first phase, up to 2030, the stress scenario of Russia’s hydrogen energy development should include enhanced support of technological development, full-scale launching of domestic technologies. The range of such technologies is quite broad, from production to final consumption but we can define directions where we can occupy a niche and take leading positions,” says the expert.

For that purpose, he believes, it is essential to develop the domestic market, pay attention to R&D, establish corporate venture funds as well as a state fund covering the expenses.

Anatoly Chubais, special representative of RF President for relations with international organisations to achieve sustainable development goals, earlier said that Russia can export 6-10 million tonnes of hydrogen per year by 2030 with Japan mentioned among importers that would need 3 million of hydrogen per year by that time.