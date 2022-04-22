2022 April 22 15:03

NYK: The introduction plan for new LNG-fueled ship certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

On March 23, the introduction of the large bulk carrier using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel, which NYK has ordered to Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture), was certified by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism as the first application of the "Specific Ship Introduction Plan" certification system, which targets the ships with superior environmental performance, according to the company's release.

Under the Maritime Industry Strengthening Law enacted in May 2021, shipping companies and shipbuilders certified by the Business Infrastructure Strengthening Plan are enabled to jointly submit an introduction plan of “specific ship” with superior environmental performance to the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., which NYK ordered the vessel, had been certified as the first shipbuilder in the Business Infrastructure Strengthening Plan in September 2021. This time, the introduction plan for the vessel was certified as the “Specific Ship Introduction Plan” as it satisfies the designated certification requirements.

The vessel will be operated by NYK and will transport coal from overseas to the thermal power plant of Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc., and is scheduled to be delivered in March 2023. The vessel will use LNG as fuel and is expected to reduce CO2 emissions about 40% by improving the hull modification. By utilizing this certification system, NYK will promote efforts toward a long-term target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group's oceangoing businesses, and will contribute to environmentally friendly and stable international maritime transportation.

On February 3, 2021, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK released the updated “NYK Group ESG Story 2022,” which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.