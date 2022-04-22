2022 April 22 14:13

Port of Oakland exporters eligible for new federal incentives

Port of Oakland’s new, temporary container yard is getting federal help in the form of financial relief for its customers. The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) is providing agricultural and other exporters assistance in covering expenses for using the pop-up yard.



The temporary container yard opened March 7, 2022, as part of the Administration’s larger program to relieve port congestion. The USDA is offering a $400 incentive per export reefer (refrigerated container) and $200 for a “dry” container (non-reefer). This funding is for the temporary staging of loaded export containers. In addition, the USDA is offering a $125 incentive to pick up an empty dry container used for agricultural booking.



Maritime industry experts are saying that they expect global volatility in the supply chain to continue for months. Ship schedule disruptions continue due to multiple factors including pandemic impacts on trucking and marine terminal operations at China’s largest ports.



