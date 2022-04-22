2022 April 22 13:18

DEME sells jack-up installation vessel ‘Thor’

DEME has entered into an agreement with German shipping and logistics company Harren & Partner to sell the DP2 jack-up installation vessel ‘Thor’.

The vessel is sold after a successful career of more than 10 years in the DEME fleet, whereby it was largely deployed for the installation and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

DEME has already established the most modern and versatile fleet in the offshore wind industry, with five jack-up installation vessels.

Soon DEME will again add to the fleet when it welcomes the new DP3 offshore installation vessel ‘Orion’, which features a 5,000-tonne crane, and is the first of its kind in the sector. Meanwhile, in Taiwan, DEME and its partner CSBC are building ‘Green Jade’. These two giants will bring a game-changing installation concept to the offshore energy market.



DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.