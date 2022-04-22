2022 April 22 09:40

Shipping community suggests making it easier to use coastal ships under friendly countries’ flags

It is difficult to buy ships for Russian-flagged fleet



The shipping community suggests making it easier to use coastal ships under friendly countries’ flags, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Brilin, General Director of Polar Trans LLC, as saying at the III Business Forum “Arctic Ports” held in Arkhangelsk.



“If cargo volumes grow, it would be right to ask the Government of Russia for a simplified registration and use of ships operating under so-called friendly flags on coastal routes,” said Sergey Brilin. According to him, this measure could be similar to that allowing usage of foreign containers in domestic transportation. “It would be probably right to do the same in respect of ships,” said the speaker adding that it is already a problem to buy ships for Russian-flagged fleet.



However, the head of the shipping company says it is not yet clear if cargo flows are going to grow amid the situation in Ukraine.

As Yakov Andonov, General Director of Northern Shipping Company, said in his turn, implementation of foreign contracts is hectic now, hence the focus of shipping companies on internal transportation.