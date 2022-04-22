  • Home
  • News
  • Shipping community suggests making it easier to use coastal ships under friendly countries’ flags
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 22 09:40

    Shipping community suggests making it easier to use coastal ships under friendly countries’ flags

    It is difficult to buy ships for Russian-flagged fleet

    The shipping community suggests making it easier to use coastal ships under friendly countries’ flags, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Brilin, General Director of Polar Trans LLC, as saying at the III Business Forum “Arctic Ports” held in Arkhangelsk.

    “If cargo volumes grow, it would be right to ask the Government of Russia for a simplified registration and use of ships operating under so-called friendly flags on coastal routes,” said Sergey Brilin. According to him, this measure could be similar to that allowing usage of foreign containers in domestic transportation. “It would be probably right to do the same in respect of ships,” said the speaker adding that it is already a problem to buy ships for Russian-flagged fleet.

    However, the head of the shipping company says it is not yet clear if cargo flows are going to grow amid the situation in Ukraine.

    As Yakov Andonov, General Director of Northern Shipping Company, said in his turn, implementation of foreign contracts is hectic now, hence the focus of shipping companies on internal transportation.

Другие новости по темам: shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 22

12:10 Jan De Nul and Seiche test automated marine mammal detection during offshore activities
11:40 Port of Kiel starts cruise season 2022
11:31 Nikkiso set to expand its presence in Russia
11:00 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
10:49 Konecranes plans to stop business in Russia
10:30 National Growth Fund supports ZES concept with 50 mln investment for inland shipping sector
10:15 Crude oil futures decrease on possible reduction of demand
10:00 Port of Antwerp launches 'zero pellet loss' innovation challenge
09:51 Unifeeder starts new service between Southern Africa and the Middle East via Maputo
09:40 Shipping community suggests making it easier to use coastal ships under friendly countries’ flags
09:31 Virginia Business: Port of Virginia has $1.3B in investments
09:09 Port of Oakland cargo volume drops 11 percent in March 2022
08:58 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Apr 22
08:06 IPCSA-BIC agreement will deliver clarity in supply chain
00:57 Yonhap: Korea Shipbuilding wins 278.3 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier

2022 April 21

18:47 Van Oord contracted to reclaim and create 194 hectares of land in Addu City, Maldives
18:10 Cargo ship hits cruise ship Mariner of the Seas while docked in Freeport
18:02 South Africa signs Jeddah Amendment to combat illicit maritime activity
17:56 NOVATEK elects new Board of Directors
17:52 Wärtsilä invests in Marindows to support shipping decarbonisation efforts in Japan
17:31 Vagit Alekperov resigns as President of PJSC LUKOIL
17:03 New DNV guidance on managing blackout risks on passenger ships highlights importance of safety focus
16:58 DP World reports gross volume growth of 1.9% in 1Q 2022
16:42 Expansion of liquid bulk cargo terminal commenced at Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire Port, France
16:23 Xeneta: Long-term container rates plummet on key US to Far East routes
15:41 Stena Line vessels equipped with Yara Marine shore power solutions
15:22 DNV white paper tackles the decarbonization of naval vessels
14:30 NUTEP handled first MSC vessel after two-year break
14:03 Milaha reports a 21% increase in net profit for Q1 2022
13:21 Boskalis awarded significant export cabling contract
13:00 Active growth in domestic metal consumption and affordable prices for products to ensure industry development – Vladimir Putin
12:54 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 16, 2022
12:45 Wärtsilä to write-off approximately EUR 200 mln related to assets and business operations in Russia
12:32 MAN Energy Solutions wins the order for 4 × dual-fuel MAN B&W 6S60ME-GI engines
11:45 Reuters: U.S. refiners receiving last Russian oil cargoes before wind-down
11:41 Samsung Heavy Industries delivers one of two ice class ships to Sovcomflot
11:23 Dry cargo carrier Ursa Major commenced operation on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
11:00 Gidara's plant the Port of Rotterdam to convert non-recyclable waste into advanced biofuels
10:24 BusinessKorea: Korean shipbuilders anticipate big LNG carrier orders from Qatar
10:12 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of three new LNG carriers
09:51 Crude oil futures started rising on decrease of US reserves
09:30 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
08:57 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Apr 21

2022 April 20

18:31 ABP receives outline planning consent for 4.25 million sq ft of development at Port of Hull
18:03 Oboronlogistics’ Ursa Major enters the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
18:02 Two MOUs signed for French and Emirati projects to produce green fuel in the SCZone
17:40 Keppel O&M delivers the first dual-fuel dredger in Singapore
17:32 Russian Railways’ proposals on changing the profile of Far East ports submitted to RF Ministry of Transport
17:20 North Sea Port and Port of Gothenburg jointly set up network of medium-sized European ports
17:06 Port of Antwerp total throughput down 1.5% to 58.3 million metric tonnes in Q1 2022
16:51 The NYK Group takes delivery of third methanol-fueled chemical tanker
16:28 CMA CGM to enhance its Indian Ocean coverage with IO Feeder 3
15:36 TransContainer launched regular service from Saint-Petersburg to Europe via Brest-Malaszewicze
14:57 Restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Vysotsk port
14:22 Dublin Port volumes up 13.7% in Q1 2022
13:58 Volgo-Balt Administration expects growth of passenger transportation in navigation season 2022
13:02 Solstad Offshore announces multiple PSV and AHTS contracts
12:49 Federally owned passenger terminal of Murmansk seaport to be handed over to Murmansk Region
12:15 Maersk Drilling sells jack-up rig Maersk Convincer
11:55 DSV significantly expands activities in North Sea Port