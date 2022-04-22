2022 April 22 08:58

MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Apr 22

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) turned into upward evolution on April 21 after sharp decline the day before:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 735.39 (+8.47)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 950.54 (+16.39)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 243.90 (+18.34)



Correlation of MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on April 21 remained in the overcharge zone for all types of fuel in selected ports. The overprice premium for 380 HSFO fuel was: Rotterdam - plus $46 (versus plus $45 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $143 (plus $126), Fujairah - plus $121 (plus $103) and Houston - plus $117 (plus $123). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel did not have any firm trend, while the changes were insignificant.



In the VLSFO segment, MDI also recorded overpricing on April 21 in all four selected ports. Rotterdam - plus $123 (versus plus $114 the day before), Singapore - plus $57 (plus $60), Fujairah - plus 70 (plus $61) and Houston - plus $121 (plus $98). Overcharge premium in the VLSFO segment continued to grow moderately.



MGO LS, according to MDI, was on April 21 in the overcharge zone in all ports: Rotterdam - plus $ 147 (vs. plus $ 117 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $ 37 (plus $ 51), Fujairah - plus $73 (plus $106) and Houston plus $98 (plus $112). In the MGO LS segment, there was also no single dynamics and MDI changed irregular. The most significant change was the overprice hike in Rotterdam by 30 points and a decrease in Fujairah by 36 points.



We expect global bunker prices do not have firm trend today and may change irregular: 380 HSFO - plus 5-10 USD / MT, VLSFO - plus 8-12 USD / MT, MGO LS - minus 10-20 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com