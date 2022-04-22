2022 April 22 00:57

Yonhap: Korea Shipbuilding wins 278.3 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier

South Korean shipyard Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has bagged a 278.3 billion-won (US$225 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, according to Yonhap.

Under the deal with an undisclosed European shipper, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will build the vessel and deliver it by December 2025.

KSOE did not disclose the size of the LNG carrier.

KSOE has obtained orders to construct 85 ships worth $9.74 billion so far this year, or about 56 percent of its $17.44 billion yearly target.

KSOE is a subholding company of global shipbuilding titan Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings. KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.