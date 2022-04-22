2022 April 22 12:10

Jan De Nul and Seiche test automated marine mammal detection during offshore activities

Jan De Nul Group joins forces with Seiche Ltd to start trials for the development of an automated marine mammal detection system on board of its vessels, according to the company's release. To this purpose, Seiche’s visual and thermal cameras have been installed on board the vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant currently working in the Netherlands. A collaboration agreement to start this innovative pilot project with Seiche’s new second-generation HD thermal cameras was signed in May 2021. The first camera trials will be used to optimize the A.I software for future use on projects.

Based in the UK, Seiche Ltd specialises in the design, development and manufacture of underwater measurement and acoustic systems together with advanced visual detection systems. As part of an internal Innovation Challenge at Jan De Nul Group, four Jan De Nul employees proposed the idea to use this innovative technology during marine offshore operations, and initiated the pilot.

The multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant is currently at work on the project Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) in the Netherlands. A team from Jan De Nul and Seiche travelled to Zeebrugge this week and installed the detection system on board. The combined visual and thermal cameras, secured to high points on the vessel for an increased visual reach, will be fully tested over the coming 2 months.



This trial will allow Seiche Ltd to collect the necessary data for testing and fine-tuning the A.I. capacity of the automated detection function and the visual distances these cameras can cover.

Ultimately, this test will be a first step towards the fully automated detection of marine mammals, thereby setting a new standard for all dredging and offshore construction projects worldwide. The aim is to increase the level of protection of marine mammals and to reduce safety risks, costs and impact upon the environment.