2022 April 22 11:40

Port of Kiel starts cruise season 2022

The PORT OF KIEL welcomes the first ship of this year's cruise season, the "Hamburg", on Wednesday morning. With a total of 249 planned calls, this year is expected to be the most international cruise season ever in Kiel. To coincide with the start of the season, the PORT OF KIEL will also be opening its terrace at the OSTSEEKAI to visitors for the first time, according to the company's release.



The "Hamburg" berths at the OSTSEEKAI on Wednesday morning. This is the first call of the official cruise season. The PORT OF KIEL expects a total of 249 cruise visits this year. Due to Corona and the resulting decline in tourism, the number of calls in the past two years was significantly lower. Compared to the last regular season, in 2019, the PORT OF KIEL is looking forward to an increase of about 40 per cent this season.

In addition to well-known shipping companies such as MSC, TUI, AIDA and Costa, new shipping companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas are also expected to call at the port of Kiel.



The PORT OF KIEL has been pursuing a stringent sustainability strategy for years with the goal of climate neutrality by 2030. The company continuously invests in its shore power infrastructure. The PORT OF KIEL currently has two shore power facilities with connection possibilities for up to three ships at the OSTSEE-, NORWEGEN- and SCHWEDENKAI. In May, the contract for two more shore power plants will be awarded, so that after completion six ships can be supplied with power in parallel. The PORT OF KIEL relies on European green electricity for its power supply.