2022 April 22 10:00

Port of Antwerp launches 'zero pellet loss' innovation challenge

Antwerp is the main polymer hub in Europe for production, handling and distribution of plastic pellets. Port of Antwerp, together with the entire plastic value chain, is endeavouring to keeping the loss of pellets to an absolute minimum. In the context of 'zero pellet loss', Port of Antwerp is therefore launching an innovation challenge to develop a solution that will ensure that no pellets are lost during the loading of bulk trucks and containers from silos, according to the company's release.



The plastic pellets are mainly stored in silos for further throughput. During the loading process of load bulk trucks and containers spills may occur, despite existing retention and cleaning procedures. In addition, there is also the risk of plastic pellets remaining on top of the bulk truck or on the chassis and entering the environment in that way. Various initiatives have already been implemented by producers and logistics players to limit possible losses, such as collars around the loading arms to retain any pellets that might be splashed.

In order to step up the game, Port of Antwerp is launching an innovation challenge. Candidates who have an innovative solution that will ensure that no pellets are lost during the loading process from silos, can submit their idea until 29 May 2022. An expert jury from the plastics industry will evaluate the submissions based on multiple criteria such as broad applicability, efficiency, usability, feasibility, innovative elements and zero loss. After a selection process, the selected concepts will be tested for feasibility. The solution with the best proven result will be rewarded with €5.000.



