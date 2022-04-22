2022 April 22 09:51

Unifeeder starts new service between Southern Africa and the Middle East via Maputo

Unifeeder now offers a fast and viable alternative via the port of Maputo in Mozambique, with exclusive direct connectivity between Maputo to Jebel Ali and Mundra, with fastest transit time at 11 & 15 days respectively. This fortnightly service will begin end of April /start of May 2022, according to the company's release.

Reasons to ship to and from Maputo:

Market leading direct service from Maputo to Jebel Ali (11 days transit) and Mundra (15 days transit).

Reliable fortnightly service with acceptance for both dry and reefer cargo.

Faster, more cost-efficient transportation for Johannesburg, Komatipoort, Matsapha and Harare with alternative rail and road connections.

Enhanced connectivity to major Middle East, and Indian Subcontinent ports via Jebel Ali.

Cut through the complexities of congestion and ship via Maputo today.