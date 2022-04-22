  • Home
  • News
  • IPCSA-BIC agreement will deliver clarity in supply chain
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 22 08:06

    IPCSA-BIC agreement will deliver clarity in supply chain

    A new agreement between the International Port Community Systems Association (IPCSA) and the Bureau International des Containers (BIC) will help to deliver much-needed clarity in the supply chain, assisting users in identifying the container facility where their cargo is currently located, according to IPCSA's release.

    IPCSA has announced that it will incorporate the BIC Facility Codes API into the Network of Trusted Networks (NoTN) which has been developed by IPCSA and its members to provide predictability, visibility and certainty within the supply chain.

    BIC has undertaken a major harmonisation exercise in standardising the codes used to identify facilities such as depots, container yards, M&R vendors and other supply chain facilities. This process harmonised and enhanced the data from some 40,000+ facilities and provided around 17,000 unique facilities, as well as providing the latitude and longitude for those facilities, each now being identified by a unique nine-character code. This identifier is used in electronic messages such as gate events, interchanges, repair status and most recently, container tracking messages.

    BIC worked closely with DCSA and their members, the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA), container lessors and software providers to ensure smooth transition and adoption of the harmonised facility code list. Thanks to an agreement with SMDG, the BIC-hosted API includes both BIC Facility Code and SMDG terminal codes.

Другие новости по темам: IPCSA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 22

12:10 Jan De Nul and Seiche test automated marine mammal detection during offshore activities
11:40 Port of Kiel starts cruise season 2022
11:31 Nikkiso set to expand its presence in Russia
11:00 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
10:49 Konecranes plans to stop business in Russia
10:30 National Growth Fund supports ZES concept with 50 mln investment for inland shipping sector
10:15 Crude oil futures decrease on possible reduction of demand
10:00 Port of Antwerp launches 'zero pellet loss' innovation challenge
09:51 Unifeeder starts new service between Southern Africa and the Middle East via Maputo
09:40 Shipping community suggests making it easier to use coastal ships under friendly countries’ flags
09:31 Virginia Business: Port of Virginia has $1.3B in investments
09:09 Port of Oakland cargo volume drops 11 percent in March 2022
08:58 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Apr 22
08:06 IPCSA-BIC agreement will deliver clarity in supply chain
00:57 Yonhap: Korea Shipbuilding wins 278.3 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier

2022 April 21

18:47 Van Oord contracted to reclaim and create 194 hectares of land in Addu City, Maldives
18:10 Cargo ship hits cruise ship Mariner of the Seas while docked in Freeport
18:02 South Africa signs Jeddah Amendment to combat illicit maritime activity
17:56 NOVATEK elects new Board of Directors
17:52 Wärtsilä invests in Marindows to support shipping decarbonisation efforts in Japan
17:31 Vagit Alekperov resigns as President of PJSC LUKOIL
17:03 New DNV guidance on managing blackout risks on passenger ships highlights importance of safety focus
16:58 DP World reports gross volume growth of 1.9% in 1Q 2022
16:42 Expansion of liquid bulk cargo terminal commenced at Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire Port, France
16:23 Xeneta: Long-term container rates plummet on key US to Far East routes
15:41 Stena Line vessels equipped with Yara Marine shore power solutions
15:22 DNV white paper tackles the decarbonization of naval vessels
14:30 NUTEP handled first MSC vessel after two-year break
14:03 Milaha reports a 21% increase in net profit for Q1 2022
13:21 Boskalis awarded significant export cabling contract
13:00 Active growth in domestic metal consumption and affordable prices for products to ensure industry development – Vladimir Putin
12:54 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 16, 2022
12:45 Wärtsilä to write-off approximately EUR 200 mln related to assets and business operations in Russia
12:32 MAN Energy Solutions wins the order for 4 × dual-fuel MAN B&W 6S60ME-GI engines
11:45 Reuters: U.S. refiners receiving last Russian oil cargoes before wind-down
11:41 Samsung Heavy Industries delivers one of two ice class ships to Sovcomflot
11:23 Dry cargo carrier Ursa Major commenced operation on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
11:00 Gidara's plant the Port of Rotterdam to convert non-recyclable waste into advanced biofuels
10:24 BusinessKorea: Korean shipbuilders anticipate big LNG carrier orders from Qatar
10:12 GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of three new LNG carriers
09:51 Crude oil futures started rising on decrease of US reserves
09:30 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
08:57 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Apr 21

2022 April 20

18:31 ABP receives outline planning consent for 4.25 million sq ft of development at Port of Hull
18:03 Oboronlogistics’ Ursa Major enters the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
18:02 Two MOUs signed for French and Emirati projects to produce green fuel in the SCZone
17:40 Keppel O&M delivers the first dual-fuel dredger in Singapore
17:32 Russian Railways’ proposals on changing the profile of Far East ports submitted to RF Ministry of Transport
17:20 North Sea Port and Port of Gothenburg jointly set up network of medium-sized European ports
17:06 Port of Antwerp total throughput down 1.5% to 58.3 million metric tonnes in Q1 2022
16:51 The NYK Group takes delivery of third methanol-fueled chemical tanker
16:28 CMA CGM to enhance its Indian Ocean coverage with IO Feeder 3
15:36 TransContainer launched regular service from Saint-Petersburg to Europe via Brest-Malaszewicze
14:57 Restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Vysotsk port
14:22 Dublin Port volumes up 13.7% in Q1 2022
13:58 Volgo-Balt Administration expects growth of passenger transportation in navigation season 2022
13:02 Solstad Offshore announces multiple PSV and AHTS contracts
12:49 Federally owned passenger terminal of Murmansk seaport to be handed over to Murmansk Region
12:15 Maersk Drilling sells jack-up rig Maersk Convincer
11:55 DSV significantly expands activities in North Sea Port