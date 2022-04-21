2022 April 21 18:10

Cargo ship hits cruise ship Mariner of the Seas while docked in Freeport

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship was hit at a slow speed while the ship was docked today, according to the company's release. Mariner of the Seas was docked in Freeport, Bahamas on Wednesday when a cargo vessel made contact with the ship. It appears the vessel that hit Mariner was the Tropic Freedom vessel.



A Royal Caribbean International spokesperson confirmed the incident and that Mariner suffered only "minor damage", "Today, in Freeport, The Bahamas, a cargo vessel made contact with Mariner of the Seas while the ship was docked."

"No one was injured on board, and Mariner experienced minimal damage. The ship will continue on its itinerary as planned."



